IGNOU B.Ed Admit Card 2022: Indira Gandhi National Open University has released IGNOU B.Ed Admit Card 2022. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets through the official site —ignou.ac.in. This year, IGNOU will conduct the B.Ed examination on May 8, 2022, at various exam centres across the country. The examination will be held for a duration of 2 hours. The reporting time of the exam is 9:15 AM. The entry will be closed after 10.15 AM in the various exam centres.

IGNOU B.Ed Hall Ticket 2022: How to Download

Visit the official website of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in.

On the homepage, Click on the “ IGNOU B.Ed Admit Card 2022 ” link.

” link. Enter the login details and click on submit option.

Your IGNOU B.Ed admit card 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Save, Download the admit card and take a printout of it for future use.

Note, Mobile phones, electronic devices, headphones, and any other electronic gadgets are strictly prohibited inside the exam hall. One can also download the admit card from the direct link given below

The B.Ed admit card is the most important document you need to carry to the examination hall.