IGNOU B.Ed Entrance Result 2023 Declared at ignou.ac.in, Direct Link, Counselling Details Here

IGNOU B.Ed Entrance Result 2023: All those who have appeared for the entrance test can download the result by visiting the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU B.Ed Entrance Result 2023: The Indira Gandhi National Open University has declared the result for the IGNOU B.Ed Entrance Test January 2023 Session today, March 23, 2023. All those who have appeared for the entrance test can download the result by visiting the official website of the University at ignou.ac.in. The counselling for admission to B.ED Programme January 2023 Session for qualified candidates will be done at regional centres based on the region-wise/cluster-wise merit list/rank and availability of seats. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to download the scorecard.

Download IGNOU B.Ed Entrance Result 2023 – Direct Link

How to Download IGNOU B.Ed Entrance Result 2023?

Visit the official website of Indira Gandhi National Open University(IGNOU) at ignou.ac.in.

On the homepage of IGNOU’s website, click on the link that reads, “Result of B.Ed. Entrance Test, January 2023 Session.

Enter the login credentials such as enrolment number and click on submit option.

Your IGNOU B.Ed Entrance Test Result 2023 will appear on the screen.

will appear on the screen. Download the result and take a printout of it for further need.

This year, IGNOU conducted the BEd January examination on January 8, 2023. Qualified candidates are required to carry all original certificates for verification during counselling procedure. All candidates are advised to regularly check their emails (as provided in the online form) for updates.

