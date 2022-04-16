New Delhi: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Saturday extended the last date for registration for B.Ed and B.Sc Nursing (Post Basic) entrance exams. Earlier, the last date of application for the January 2022 entrance exams of BEd and BSc Nursing courses was April 17, now IGNOU has extended it to April 24. “With the approval of the Competent Authority, the last date for registration for B.Ed. and B. Sc. Nursing (Post Basic) Entrance Exam for January 2022 session is hereby extended up to 24th Aprilthe 2022,” the university said in an official statement.Also Read - LIVE | IPL 2022, Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Score: Axar Gets Suyash, Maxwell Key

Interested candidates can register for the entrance test on the IGNOU's official website — ignou.ac.in. To apply for the IGNOU January 2022 entrance exams, candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 1,000. The entrance test is scheduled to be held on May 8.

Extension of last date for submission of form for B.Ed./ BSC Nursing Entrance Exams pic.twitter.com/bHnlXa35yv — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) April 16, 2022



The university has also extended the last date of assignment submission for the December 2021 Term-End Examination up to April 30, while the deadline for June 2022 Term-End Examination submission is May 15.