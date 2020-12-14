IGNOU December TEE 2020 Application: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has officially extended the registration and application timelines for IGNOU December Term End Examination 2020 until 31st December 2020, as per the latest updates. The candidates who are due to appear for IGNOU December 2020 Term End Exams can register themselves online via the official website ignou.ac.in. Also Read - IGNOU Extends Deadline For Submission of June Term End Exam Forms | Check New Date Here

An official notification issued to confirm this development read "IGNOU extends the last date of Online Submission of Exam. Form for the TEE, Dec, 2020 to be held in Feb, 2021 till 31st December, 2020; also extends submission of Assignment, Project, Field Work etc."

Along with extending the dates for the application process for IGNOU December TEE 2020 examination, the varsity has also extended the dates for submission of assignments and other mandatory activities before the exam.

An official statement on the website now reads “Term End Examination, December 2020 shall now be held in the first week of February 2021.”

Also, it is important for candidates to note that exam centres will be allotted on first come first serve basis.