New Delhi: Owing to the current Covid situation in the country, the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the submission date of the re-evaluation form for the December term-end (TEE 2020) exam. Now, the candidates can submit the re-evaluation form by June 30. Those who are interested and eligible for the re-evaluation can apply on the official website of the institute i.e.ignou.ac.in.

The institute has released an official statement saying, "It is a one-time measure for those students whose maximum 30 days submission time is over. This 30 days submission time is available for all those students whose results are being declared from June 2 onwards."

Meanwhile, the varsity has extended the last date to submit the exam form for the June term-end exam. The interested candidates can apply through the website- ignou.ac.in till June 30.

The candidates who must note that the official information will be available on the institute’s website. Hence, students should visit the official website of the board for all the updates.