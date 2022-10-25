New Delhi: Indira Gandhi National Open University, IGNOU December TEE 2022 date sheet has been revised. The candidates who have registered for the December TEE can check the revised date sheet on the official website–ignou.ac.in. The varsity released the tentative date sheet on October 25, 2022. The last date to apply online for December TEE 2022 is October 31, 2022, without a late fee.Also Read - IGNOU July 2022 Re-Registration Ends Tomorrow at ignou.ac.in. Details Inside

"The December 2022 Term-end Examinations of the University is likely to commence from 2nd December 2022 and conclude on 05/01/2023," reads the statement from the official website.

IGNOU December TEE 2022: Key Details

IGNOU has released the December TEE examination form 2022

Candidates can fill in the form and submit the same within the prescribed time period.

TEE will begin on December 2 and will end on January 5, 2023.

IGNOU December TEE examination will be conducted in two shifts- the first, shift from 10 am to 1 pm and the second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The date sheet comprises the dates for exams to be conducted in different groups that is from Group 1 to Group 6.

IGNOU TEE December Date Sheet 2022: How to check

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which the candidates can check the dates:

Visit the official website–ignou.ac.in

On the appeared homepage, click on the link that reads, “Tentative Datesheet for December 2022 Term End Examination”

IGNOU TEE Date sheet PDF would open

Check your exam date via the course code

Save the date sheet and download for future references

Candidates who find any discrepancy in the date sheet can get in touch with IGNOU on the following email ID: datesheet@ignou.ac.in.