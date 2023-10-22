Home

IGNOU December TEE 2023 Exam: Registration Ending Soon; Apply Now at ignou.ac.in

IGNOU December TEE Registration Form 2023: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will close the registration process for Term-End Examination (TEE) Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online programmes today, October 22, 2023. Interested and eligible students can submit the IGNOU TEE exam form without a late fee by visiting the official website of the University at ignou.ac.in.

This year, the December TEE 2023 examination will be held between December 1 to January 6, 2023.”The December 2023 Term-end Examinations for online programmes of the University is likely to commence from 01st December 2023 and conclude on 05th January, 2024 (30 working days),” reads the official notification. The last date for registration with a late fee of Rs 500 is October 27. Check the step-by-step guide to fill up the application form.

IGNOU December TEE 2023 Exam: Application form

IGNOU December TEE 2023 Exam: How to Fill IGNOU TEE Application Form?

Visit the official website of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) at ignou.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the registration link.

Register yourself on the portal, if required.

Fill up the details. Upload the documents.

Pay the application fee. Submit the application form.

Students may make payment using Debit Card/Credit Card/Internet Banking of any Bank. Examination fee once paid shall neither be adjusted nor refunded in any case. Exam Centre will be allotted as first come first serve basis. In case the sitting capacity at the chosen exam centre is full, you may opt for the nearest/alternate exam centre. Please ensure that the exam form for all the course(s) for which exams are to be written are filled in one attempt, as the next attempt to add the course(s) can result in a change of exam centre/non-availability of sitting capacity at the same exam centre. For more details, visit the official website of IGNOU.

