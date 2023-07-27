Home

IGNOU December TEE 2023: Tentative Date Sheet Out, Direct Link Here

IGNOU December TEE 2023: IGNOU has released the tentative date sheet of the December TEE 2023. As per the tentative schedule, the exam will be held from December 01 to January 05, 2024.

IGNOU December TEE 2023: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has issued the tentative date sheet for the December Term End Examination (TEE) 2023. Students who will appear in the December Term-End Examination can visit the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in and check the complete schedule there. According to the schedule, the IGNOU December TEE 2023 exam is tentatively slated to commence on December 1 and end on January 05, 2024. The exams will be conducted in two shifts, i.e., 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

Note that, the online application window for the examination form submission for the December Term End Examination 2023 will be opened in due course. Candidates should keep in mind that the date sheet is subject to change.

IGNOU Dec TEE 2023: Steps To View Date Sheet

Step 1: Go to the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

Step 2: Post that, click on “Tentative Date sheet for Term End Examination December 2023” the link available on the homepage.

Step 3: After clicking on the link, a PDF of the date sheet will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Check the date sheet carefully and download the PDF of the timetable for future reference.

Direct link to IGNOU December 2023 TEE tentative date sheet.

IGNOU Dec TEE 2023: General Conditions For Form Filling

The tentative schedule also contained the general conditions for filling up the Examination Form online:

Students must remember that the registration for the courses is valid and not time barred.

The required number of assignments in the courses must have been submitted by outstanding date, wherever applicable as per the provision of your programme.

Students must have completed minimum time to pursue the courses as per the provision of their course.

IGNOU has also asked the students to notify discrepancies in the date sheet, if any, at the email ID: datesheet@ignou.ac.in up to August 31.

For further related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

