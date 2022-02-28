IGNOU December Admit Card: The Indira Gandhi National Open University(IGNOU) on Monday released the admit card for the December Term End Examination. Candidates appearing for the examination can download their hall tickets from the official website of IGNOU, ignou.ac.in.Also Read - TNPSC Recruitment 2022: Salary Upto Rs 2 Lakh Per Month; Apply For 29 Posts at tnpsc.gov.in

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps to download the hall ticket. Follow the steps given below. Also Read - SAIL Recruitment 2022: Notification Out For 35 Apprentice Posts; Apply Online at sail.co.in

IGNOU December TEE Admit Card 2021: Here’s How to Download

Go to the official website of IGNOU, ignou.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ” Hall Ticket December 2021 Term end Examination.”

You will be directed to a new webpage.

Click on the link that reads, ” Link for Hall Ticket ”

” Alternatively, you can click on the direct link given below.

IGNOU Hall Tickets: Click Here to Download

Enter your enrollment number and select your program.

Your IGNOU December TEE Admit card 2021 will appear on the screen.

will appear on the screen. Save, Download and take a printout of the IGNOU December TEE Admit card 2021 for future reference.

The December Term End Exam will begin from March 4 and conclude on April 11, 2022. One can also click on the link given below to download the complete Datesheet for the IGNOU Term-end exam. Also Read - TN MRB Recruitment 2022: Apply For 84 Posts at mrb.tn.gov.in| Check Last Date, Eligibility Here

Students are advised to visit the University website regularly and download their Hall Ticket and follow the instructions printed on the Hall Ticket.