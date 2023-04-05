Home

IGNOU December TEE Exams 2023 Postponed, Revised Date And Steps To Download Hall Ticket Here

As per the official notification released by the university, the exam has been rescheduled for April 21, 2023.

IGNOU December TEE Exams 2023: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU has postponed the exam for subjects scheduled for April 7. As per the official notification released by the university, the exam has been rescheduled for April 21, 2023. The candidates who are appearing for the examination must note that there has been no change in the session and timings of the examination.

The official notification of the same reads, “The term-end examination in online mode for the courses of online programmes of the University scheduled on 7th April 2023 stands postponed to 21st April 2023. The session and time will remain the same.”

IGNOU Exam Key Details:

Students must download the hall ticket on the official website i.e. ignou.ac.in. IGNOU December TEE Exams 2023 will be conducted in two shifts. The morning shift is scheduled between 10.00 am to 1.00 pm. The evening shift will be held between 2.00 pm and 5.00 pm. Candidates who are going to appear in the IGNOU December TEE exams 2023 must carry the admit card to the exam hall.

How to Download IGNOU Hall Ticket 2023?

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which the candidates can download the admit card:

Step 1: Go to the official website i.e. ignou.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for download hallticket for Dec TEE exams

Step 3: Enter enrollment number and select programme

Step 4: The IGNOU hall ticket 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check and download the same

Step 6: Take a printout for exam purposes

