The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced the IGNOU December TEE Result 2020 on February 22, 2021. The candidates who have appeared for the examination for various courses can check their results through the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in.

The exam was conducted in two shifts- Morning Session from 10 AM to 1 PM and Evening Session from 2 PM to 5 PM. The University maintained all SOPs issued by the center to conduct the examination. Candidates can check their results by following these simple steps given below.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the results:

Visit the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in.

Click on IGNOU December TEE Result 2020 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Your result would be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the official site, the remaining results of Term-End, Assignment, Practical, and Project awards are a continuous process and will be updated soon.

The students who applied to appear in the Term-end-Examination, June 2020 (held in September 2020) but could not appear in any or all the courses were automatically permitted to appear in the Term-end-Examination, December 2020 (to be held in February 2021).