IGNOU December 2021 TEE Result: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has declared the December 2021 term-end exam (TEE) result today, March 28, 2022. Those who have appeared for December term-end exams 2021 can download their result through the official website of IGNOU — ignou.ac.in.

The official statement issued by IGNOU reads, "The Remaining results of term-end, assignment, practical and project awards is a continuous process and will be updated soon. In case any student is found to be booked under unfair means, the result of the particular student will be Cancelled."

IGNOU December 2021 Term-End Result: Step by Step Guide to Check