IGNOU December Term End Exam 2019 | The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is right now accepting examination forms for December 2019 Term End Examinations (TEE). It has released the IGNOU Examination Forms 2019 for December 2019 Term End Examination at ignou.ac.in. However, the application form was not available for some time which made the students go into a panic mode. October 5 is the last date for the candidates to apply for IGNOU TEE 2019.

Students however can fill the examination form online. They just need visit the official website to fill in the examination form, the link for which is available at ignou.ac.in.

To apply online, students need to select exam centre code from the options given on the website. Then they need to select the course. After filling all details in form, and submitting it, student will get an acknowledgement slip.

How to apply online:

Step 1: Students need to go to the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Then they need to click on ‘Term End Exam form’ link which is available there.

Step 3: They need to read the instructions carefully and check the declaration given at the end of the instructions.

Step 4: After reading carefully, they need to enter their programme code, enrolment number and select the mode of payment and login.

Step 5: They also need to enter their date of birth, gender, and preferred exam centre code etc.

Step 6: After filling all details, they need to click on the submit button and pay the examination fee in online mode.