IGNOU December TEE 2021: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released December TEE 2021 examination form on its official website ignou.ac.in. Those who are interested and eligible can register for the term-end examination by December 15, 2021.

Note, a candidate can fill the application form from Dec 16 to Dec 31, 2021, with a late fee of Rs 1100. Meanwhile, the application fee for the examination is Rs 200 per course.

According to the official notice, "The December, 2021 Term-end Examinations of the University is likely to commence from 20th January, 2022 and conclude on 22nd February, 2022 (28 working days). Online link for submission of the examination form by the students for December-2021 Term-end Examination is now open along with the schedule and necessary instructions/guidelines thereof."

The notice further adds, “The University will try to accommodate the students in the examination centre opted by them. (In case, the sitting at the centre has exhausted, the student may choose the nearest/alternate exam centre under the jurisdiction of the same Regional Centre).”

IGNOU December TEE 2021: Steps to fill in the term-end examination form

Visit the official website of IGNOU ignou.ac.in.

Click the link that reads, ”Link for Term-end Examination form Submission for December 2021,” present on the Alerts section.

You can also click on the direct link present here: Click HERE

Enter programme code, enrollment code, and select the examination centre region to log in.

Now fill in the required details, submit documents and pay the application fee.

Now Click on ‘submit.

Save, Download and take a print of the submitted application form for future reference.