New Delhi: The last date for the submission of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) December Term End Examination (TEE) forms has been extended till October 20 without any late fees. Interested students who are yet to apply for IGNOU December Term can now register themselves without having to spend extra for late payment.

Interested candidates must log on to official website on IGNOU at ignou.ac.in to fill the application forms.

Those who miss the October 20 can still apply as the final deadline for registration ends on November 5. However, those applying after October 20 and till October 31 will have to pay a fine of Rs 500. Similarly, students applying after October 31 will have to pay a late fine of Rs 1000 to fill the exam form.

The application form for the IGNOU December TEE is Rs 150 each, for theory paper and practical paper. The hall tickets for the same will be uploaded by the Unversity board on the official website 10 days prior to the exam.

The December TEE for IGNOU will be conducted between December 2 and December 31 this year. The University released the IGNOU Examination Forms 2019 for December 2019 TEE on October 5.

Here are the steps to apply for IGNOU December TEE 2019:

Step 1: Students need to go to the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

Step 2: Then they need to click on ‘Term End Exam form’ link which is available there.

Step 3: They need to read the instructions carefully and check the declaration given at the end of the instructions.

Step 4: After reading carefully, they need to enter their programme code, enrolment number and select the mode of payment and login.

Step 5: They also need to enter their date of birth, gender, and preferred exam centre code etc.

Step 6: After filling all details, they need to click on the submit button and pay the examination fee in online mode.