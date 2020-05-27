New Delhi: Amid lockdown 4.0, Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended its deadline for submission of June Term End exam forms. The previous date was May 31, 2020. However, the deadline has now been pushed to June 15. Also Read - COVID-19: IGNOU Postpones June 2020 Term-End Exams, New Dates to be Decided Soon

Notably, the forms will have to be submitted online.

The courses in the open university are offered in two sessions over the year, one in January and another in July. All those who applied for the July session will have to appear for June End Term exam.

The dates for the exam is still to be announced by the varsity.

Students are requested to keep a tab on the official website in case there is an update on the exam date.