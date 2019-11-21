IGNOU Hall Ticket 2019: The Indira Gandhi National Open University on Thursday released the admit card for the December exam. Note that the IGNOU hall ticket for the Jammu and Kashmir region is not yet released. Therefore, all the candidates except from the Jammu and Kashmir region can download their IGNOU admit cards online at ignou.ac.in.

The term-end exam will begin on December 2, 2019, at various exam centres in India and conclude on January 3, 2020.

Here’s How to Download Your IGNOU Hall Ticket 2019:

Step 1: Log onto the official website of IGNOU, i.e., ignou.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the IGNOU Admit Card 2019 for the December exam.

Step 3: Now enter all the login credentials on the new page and click on the submit icon.

Step 4: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: After checking your admit card, download and take a hard copy of the same for further use.

Note that the deadline for assignment submission is till November 30, 2019.