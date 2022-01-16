IGNOU January 2022 Session: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Sunday extended the deadline for re-registration for January 2022 session till January 31, 2022. Taking to Twitter, the IGNOU said, ”The last date of Re-Registration for the January 2022 Session has been extended till 31st January 2022. https://onlinerr.ignou.ac.in.” All those who are interested can visit the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in and register as soon as possible.Also Read - TMC Recruitment 2022: Walk in Interview For Nurse, Other Posts to Begin on Jan 17, Check Details Here

Now the registration date has been extended, candidates can register for various undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, certificate courses. Now, candidates who are registered/enrolled in undergraduate/ postgraduate / semester-based programmes of two-three years duration can re-register for the next year/ semester of the programme irrespective of whether they have appeared in the term-end exam of the previous semester.

IGNOU January 2022 Session: Here's how to re-register

Visit the official website of IGNOU, ignou.ac.in, ignou.samarth.edu.in

Visit the official website of IGNOU, Candidates will need to register on the Portal.

Click the “Click Here For New Registration’ button to proceed.

Provide the required details.

If you have already registered on the portal, then enter the required credentials such as username, password, captcha.

Now click on the ‘login’ option.

Fill the application form. Now, Submit the application form.

Pay the required application fee.

Save, Download, take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Alternatively, the direct link to the IGNOU’s Samarth Portal is also provided below through which the candidates can complete their registration process.

Direct Link to Register for IGNOU January 2022 Session

In case of any query regarding the IGNOU January 2022 re-registration process, candidates may contact the Student Service Centre at ssc@ignou.ac.in. Candidates can also contact the authorities by dialing 011-29572513, and 29572514.