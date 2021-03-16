IGNOU January 2021 Session: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Tuesday extended the deadline for re-registration for January 2021 session till March 31, 2021. Taking to Twitter, the IGNOU said that the last date of admission and re-Registration for the January 2021 Session has been extended. “IGNOU extends the last date of Admission and Re-Registration for the January 2021 Session till 31st March 2021,” it said on Twitter. Also Read - IGNOU December TEE Result 2020 Announced at ignou.ac.in- Check Direct Link and Other Details Here

Now that the registration date has been extended, candidates who are registered/enrolled in undergraduate/ postgraduate / semester-based programmes of two-three years duration can register for the next year/ semester of the programme irrespective of whether they have appeared in the term-end exam of the previous semester.

IGNOU January 2021 Session: Here's how to re-register

1) Visit the official website at ignou.ac.in

2) Candidates will need to register on the Portal.

3) Click “New Registration’ button to proceed.

4) Provide your correct mobile number and e-mail ID

If you have already registered on the portal, you may use your Username and Password to log in.