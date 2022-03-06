IGNOU January 2022 Session: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the deadline for registration and re-registration for January 2022 session for both open distance learning (ODL) and online programmes till March 15, 2022.Also Read - BHEL Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified For 15 Posts; Apply Online at jhs.bhel.com

Those who are interested and have not yet applied can do so by visiting the official website of IGNOU, ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in(for ODL registration), and ignouiop.samarth.edu.in(for online programmes).

The official handle of IGNOU took to Twitter and wrote, "The last date of Fresh Admission & Re-Registration (Both Online/ODL mode) for Jan 2022 Session has been extended till 15th March Admission Portal (ODL Programs):https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in For Online Programs): https://ignouiop.samarth.edu.in RR Portal: https://ignou.samarth.edu.in."

The last date of Fresh Admission & Re-Registration (Both Online/ODL mode) for Jan 2022 Session has been extended till 15th March Admission Portal (ODL Programs): https://t.co/JBjdC0ad9I For Online Programs): https://t.co/TxDvYXS4J0 RR Portal: https://t.co/pp84DxIGlt — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) March 6, 2022

IGNOU January 2022 Session: Here’s How to Re-Register

Visit the official website of IGNOU, ignou.ac.in, ignou.samarth.edu.in

Click on the ‘application process’ link

Enter credentials and log-in

Fill the application form. Upload the necessary documents.

Pay the required application fee. Now, Submit the application form.

Save, Download, take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Earlier, the last date for registration, re-registration for January 2022 session was scheduled to be closed on March 5, 2022. In case of any query regarding the IGNOU January 2022 re-registration process, candidates may contact the Student Service Centre at ssc@ignou.ac.in. Candidates can also contact the authorities by dialing 011-29572513, and 29572514.