IGNOU January 2022 Session: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Tuesday extended the deadline for re-registration for January 2022 session till March 5, 2022. Those who are interested and have not yet applied can do so by visiting the official website of IGNOU, ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in(for ODL registration), and ignouiop.samarth.edu.in(for online programmes).

IGNOU January 2022 Session: Here’s How to Re-Register

Visit the official website of IGNOU, ignou.ac.in, ignou.samarth.edu.in

Click on the link that reads, ” Online Admission Link for Online Programmes January 2022 Session(Last date 5th March 2022) ” available on the homepage.

” available on the homepage. Now, Click the ‘ Click Here For New Registration ‘ button to proceed.

‘ button to proceed. Now students will fill out the Registration form.

Provide the required details.

If you have already registered on the portal, then enter the required credentials such as username, password, captcha.

Now click on the ‘login’ option.

Fill the application form. Now, Submit the application form.

Pay the required application fee.

Save, Download, take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Alternatively, the direct link to the IGNOU's Samarth Portal is also provided below through which the candidates can complete their registration process.