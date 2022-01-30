IGNOU January 2022 Session: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will close the registration process for January 2022 session tomorrow, as of January 31, 2022. Those who are interested and have not yet applied can do so by visiting the official website of IGNOU, ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in(for ODL registration), and ignouiop.samarth.edu.in(for online programmes).Also Read - IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Bumper Vacancies Notified For These Posts on iocl.com | Here's How to Apply

IGNOU January 2022 Session: Here’s how to re-register Also Read - ICMR Recruitment 2022: Apply For 7 Posts on main.icmr.nic.in | Check Eligibility, Pay Scale Here

Visit the official website of IGNOU, ignou.ac.in, ignou.samarth.edu.in

Candidates will need to register on the Portal.

Click the “Click Here For New Registration’ button to proceed.

Provide the required details.

If you have already registered on the portal, then enter the required credentials such as username, password, captcha.

Now click on the ‘login’ option.

Fill the application form. Now, Submit the application form.

Pay the required application fee.

Save, Download, take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Alternatively, the direct link to the IGNOU’s Samarth Portal is also provided below through which the candidates can complete their registration process. Also Read - Indian Army AMC Recruitment 2022: Notification Out For 47 Group C Posts; Apply From This Date | Check Details Here

In case of any query regarding the IGNOU January 2022 re-registration process, candidates may contact the Student Service Centre at ssc@ignou.ac.in. Candidates can also contact the authorities by dialing 011-29572513, and 29572514.