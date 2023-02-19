Home

Education

IGNOU January Admission 2023 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Here’s How to Apply at ignou.ac.in

IGNOU January Admission 2023 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Here’s How to Apply at ignou.ac.in

IGNOU January Admission 2023: Those who are interested and have not yet applied can do so by visiting the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU January Admission 2023 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Here's How to Apply at ignou.ac.in

IGNOU January Admission 2023: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will end the registration process for January 2023 session tomorrow, February 20, 2023. Those who are interested and have not yet applied can do so by visiting the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in. “The Last Date of Re-Registration for the January 2023 Session has been extended till 20th February 2023 with late fee of Rs 200/-,” reads the official notification.

In case a candidate faces difficulty in registering on the portal (not getting OTP/ forgot Username/Password or any other difficulty), they are advised to approach the Regional Centre for re-setting of their account/updating email ID or mobile number.

You may like to read

IGNOU January Admission 2023 Application Form – Direct Link

IGNOU January 2023: Step-by-Step Guide to Fill IGNOU Application Form

Visit the official website of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) at ignou.ac.in On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “The Last Date of Re-Registration for the January 2023 Session has been extended till 20th February 2023 with late fee of Rs 200/-.” Read the instruction carefully and tick the box to proceed with the re-registration process. Register yourself on the portal. Sign in to the portal. Fill up the application form. Upload the necessary documents. Pay the application fee. Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

In case a candidate is using third-party services (cybercafé or some other outlet) for submission of the re-registration form, please ensure that the courses have been correctly chosen and payment of programme fee has been made successfully. The Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites of IGNOU (ignou.ac.in) for the latest updates.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.