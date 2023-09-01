Home

IGNOU JAT Result 2023 Out At recruitment.nta.nic.in, Here’s Direct Link To Download

JAT Result 2023: Candidates who appeared for the IGNOU JAT exams on July 31 can download their results from recruitment.nta.nic.in.

The IGNOU JAT recruitment examination was held on July 31.

JAT Result 2023: The result of the Indira Gandhi National Open University Recruitment of Junior Assistant-cum-Typist (JAT) 2023 has been declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who applied online for the non-teaching posts in the IGNOU recruitment exam 2023 can visit the official website of National Testing Agency at recruitment.nta.nic.in and download their results. Note that, a total of 2,440 candidates have been announced as qualified. NTA will now conduct the skill test/ typing test (Provisional) of shortlisted candidates for the post of Junior Assistant-cum-Typist in the order of their application number.

The recruitment examination was held by the National Testing Agency on July 31. The IGNOU JAT recruitment drive is being conducted to recruit a total of 200 candidates for Junior Assistant-cum-Typist (JAT) posts.

As per the notice, the result and candidature of aspirants are provisional. However, the schedule for the Skill test will be notified shortly via Public Notice.

Direct link to the official notification.

JAT Result 2023: Steps To Download

Step 1: Candidates are advised to visit the official website of National Testing Agency at www.recruitment.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, click on the IGNOU Answer key 2023 link available on the homepage

Step 3: Key in your credentials and log in to your account

Step 4: Once done, the IGNOU JAT result 2023 will be displayed on your screen

Step 5: Check carefully and download the answer key

Step 6: Take a printout the same for future reference

Here’s link to IGNOU JAT Result 2023

About IGNOU

The Indira Gandhi National Open University or IGNOU is a distance learning national university located in New Delhi. Established by an Act of Parliament in 1985, this institution aspires to enhance and disseminate learning and knowledge by a diversity of means.

In case of any latest update about the examination or related query, candidates are advised to visit the official website of National Testing Agency at www.recruitment.nta.nic.in. For any assistance, candidates can also contact the NTA helpline numbers at 011-40759000 or 69227700.

