IGNOU July 2022 Re-Registration Last Date: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will close the registration process for July 2022 session tomorrow, September 25, 2022. Candidates can apply for the IGNOU July 2022 session re-registration process by visiting the official website of IGNOU at www.ignou.ac.in.
"In case you are using third-party services (cybercafé or some other outlet) for submission of your re-registration form, please ensure that the courses have been correctly chosen and payment of programme fee has been made successfully. Please obtain a printout of the form submitted and payment confirmation," IGNOU on its official website said.
IGNOU Re-registration July 2022 Session: How to Apply Online?
- Visit the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.
- On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “The Last Date for Re-Registration for July 2022 Session extended till 25th September, 2022.”
- Read the instruction and tick the box that says, “I have read and understood the instructions given above.”
- Now click on the Proceed For Re-registration option.
- Register with the required details or log in with the asked credentials.
- Fill up the online application form.
- Upload the documents, if required, and then click on submit option.
- Pay the fee, if any.
- Download and take a printout of the IGNOU July 2022 session application form for future reference.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of IGNOU.