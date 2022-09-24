IGNOU July 2022 Re-Registration Last Date: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will close the registration process for July 2022 session tomorrow, September 25, 2022. Candidates can apply for the IGNOU July 2022 session re-registration process by visiting the official website of IGNOU at www.ignou.ac.in.Also Read - SBI Clerk, IDBI, NABARD Bank Recruitment 2022: Apply For These Top Banking Jobs

"In case you are using third-party services (cybercafé or some other outlet) for submission of your re-registration form, please ensure that the courses have been correctly chosen and payment of programme fee has been made successfully. Please obtain a printout of the form submitted and payment confirmation," IGNOU on its official website said.

IGNOU Re-registration July 2022 Session: How to Apply Online?



Visit the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “The Last Date for Re-Registration for July 2022 Session extended till 25th September, 2022.”

Read the instruction and tick the box that says, “I have read and understood the instructions given above.”

Now click on the Proceed For Re-registration option.

Register with the required details or log in with the asked credentials.

Fill up the online application form.

Upload the documents, if required, and then click on submit option.

Pay the fee, if any.

Download and take a printout of the IGNOU July 2022 session application form for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of IGNOU.