IGNOU July 2022 Session: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for application for admission to the July 2022 session. Interested candidates can apply online for programmes including undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) for the July 2022 session till August 25. The application process for July 2022 session live at IGNOU's official website– ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

The university has also provided the facility for fee exemption to candidates seeking admission to the UG and PG programmes.

"In a particular admission cycle, facility for fee exemption available to SC/ST students can be claimed for one programme only. If an applicant submits more than one application claiming fee exemption, all the applications shall be rejected," said IGNOU on it's official website said.

IGNOU Admission Last Date for July 2022

Events Official Dates IGNOU Online Admission Start Date July 2022 30th May 2022 (Official) IGNOU Online Admission Last Date July 2022 25th August 2022 (Official) Last Date with Late Fees No Provision Now IGNOU Online Courses Commencement Date August 2022 IGNOU Online Courses Exam Date To be announced later

Steps To Register For IGNOU July 2022 Session Visit the official website – ignou.samarth.edu.in, ignou.ac.in or onlinerr.ignou.ac.in

Register yourselves first

Then apply for the course you wish to

Login with the details

Fill in the application form carefully

Pay the application fee and submit

Download and take a printout for reference.

IGNOU Admission 2022: Documents To Be Uploaded