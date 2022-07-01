IGNOU July Session 2022: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the re-registration dates for July Session 2022 till July 15, 2022. Interested students can check details and apply for the session through IGNOU’s official site– ignou.ac.in. To re-register themselves, candidates can login through the Samarth Portal ignou.samarth.edu.in. Students can submit their re-registration forms for the next year/semester and make online payment on the Re-registration portal for the July 2022 Session.Also Read - IGNOU TEE 2022 Big Update: IGNOU Extends Last Date to Submit Assignment | Check Details Here

Click HERE for direct link to re-registration portal

Last date of Re-Registration for the July 2022 Session has been extended till 15th July 2022.https://t.co/OQFGysLpFq — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) July 1, 2022

Also Read - UPSC 2023: IGNOU Offers Free Coaching For Civil Services Exam| Check Eligibility, Other Details Here

IGNOU July Session 2022: How to re-register

Visit the official website ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

Register yourself on the portal by providing the applicant’s name, mobile number, and others.

Fill out the application form. Upload the necessary documents.

Pay the application fee, if any. Submit the application form.

Download the IGNOU Application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

Advise for students: After paying the fee online, if payment does not get updated on the portal, do not make the second payment immediately. Wait for a day, check the payment status again and then decide. If you make payment two times for the same application, one of the payments shall be refunded. For more related details, candidates can check the official site of IGNOU.