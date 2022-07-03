IGNOU July Session 2022: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the deadline for re-registration for July 2022 session till July 15, 2022. Candidates who wish to take admissions into Undergraduate and Postgraduate courses can apply online through the official website ignou.ac.in.“Last date of Re-Registration for the July 2022 Session has been extended till 15th July 2022,” IGNOU in a tweet said.Also Read - JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Application Correction Window Closes Today; Check Link, Other Details Here

“On this portal you can submit your re-registration form for the next year/semester and make online payment.This portal is open for both Indian and International students of the University,” IGNOU in an official statement said. Also Read - NATA Phase 2 Admit Card to Release Tomorrow; Here's How to Download Hall Ticket at nata.in

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the direct link, and steps to fill out the IGNOU July Session Application form. Also Read - NEET UG Admit Card 2022 Expected Soon at neet.nta.nic.in; Here’s How to Download Hall Ticket

IGNOU July Session 2022: Here’s How to Apply

Visit the official website onlinerr.ignou.ac.in and ignou.samarth.edu.in

and ignou.samarth.edu.in Register yourself on the portal by providing the applicant’s name, mobile number, and others.

Fill out the application form.

Upload the necessary documents.

Pay the application fee.

Submit the application form.

Download the IGNOU Application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

For more related details, candidates can check the official site of IGNOU.