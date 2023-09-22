Home

Education

IGNOU July 2023: Registration Deadline For Fresh Admissions Extended, Check Last Date And How To Apply

IGNOU July 2023: Registration Deadline For Fresh Admissions Extended, Check Last Date And How To Apply

The deadline for the registration process of fresh admissions has been extended for the July 2023 Session offered by IGNOU. Read more to find out the courses/programmes for which this option is available, what is the last date for admission and how to apply..

Representative Image (Photo Courtesy_Unsplash)

New Delhi: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has a total active enrollment of over four million students, is run by the Central Government and was founded for courses that can be completed via distance learning and open education. An extremely popular and reputed institutes of the country, IGNOU had opened its registration process for admission for the July 2023 session till September 20, 2023 after extension. Now, this application deadline has been further extended for fresh admissions in specific courses. What are the courses for which admission is still being taken, what is the IGNOU July 2023 Application Last Date and the IGNOU July 2023 Application Process via the official website- ignouiop.samarth.edu.in. Read more to find out..

Trending Now

IGNOU July 2023 Admission Deadline Extended

As mentioned earlier, the last date for fresh admissions for the IGNOU July 2023 Session has been further extended. The last date for fresh admissions for all courses available except Certificate Programmes, for both Online and Open and Distance Learning (ODL) Mode is now September 30, 2023. The deadline was earlier September 20. Registration by interested candidates can be done on the official website- ignouiop.samarth.edu.in (for online programmes) and ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in (for ODL programmes).

You may like to read

IGNOU July 2023 Admissions: How To Apply

First step is to visit the official website- ignouiop.samarth.edu.in, for online programmes and ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in for ODL programmes. On the home page of the website you visit, you will find a link that reads ‘New Registration’; click on it and fill in the required details The next step after the initial registration is logging in using your username and ID After logging in, select the course for which you wish to apply and upload all the necessary documents You now must re-read all the details you have filled in and after checking, click on the ‘submit’ button and then pay the fees Download the application form and keep with you, a copy of it for future use or reference

IGNOU July 2023 Admissions: Fee Payment

Please note that while submitting your registration form, you have to pay a registration fee which is ‘non-refundable’. Along with this, you have to pay the programme fee of the first semester or first year of your course. This fees can be paid by a Credit Card (Master/VISA), a Debit Card (Master/VISA/Rupay) or by net banking.

In case you apply for cancellation of admission within 15 days of application, the programme fee will be refunded after deduction of R. 500; if you cancel admission within 16-90 days of confirmation, refund will be given to you after deducting Rs. 1,000/- and you will not be given any refund if you cancel admission after 90 days have passed since date of admission.

If you are a student who is eligible for a scholarship, you can register yourself on scholarships.gov.in- the national scholarship portal, after your admission has been confirmed.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES