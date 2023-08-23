Home

IGNOU July 2023 Admissions: Registration Deadline Extended, Check Last Date And How To Apply

The July 2023 Admissions for Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) have been extended and candidates can apply for various courses till August 31, 2023 which is the last date of application. Check the process you must follow in order to apply for a course.

IGNOU July 2023 Admissions

New Delhi: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), run by the central government, has a total active enrollment of over four million students and was founded for courses that can be completed via distance learning and open education. The application date for July 2023 Admissions has been extended so interested candidates can still apply for various certificate, diploma and degree programmes for both undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) levels.

IGNOU July 2023 Admissions Registrations Last Date

As mentioned earlier, the deadline for the July 2023 Admissions for IGNOU Courses has been extended and interested candidates can now apply for the various distance learning and open education courses offered by IGNOU, till August 31, 2023. First time applicants are supposed to register themselves and they will be able to apply for a course only after registration.

IGNOU July 2023 Admissions: How To Apply

Offline Registration

Application for the different courses at IGNOU can be done both online and offline. For offline registration, interested candidates must visit the regional centres of the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), take their application form, fill it completely and then submit it on time.

Online Registration

Those who are interested in applying for courses online, must note that application process can be completed by visiting the official website- https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in/. First-timers should first visit the above mentioned website and then register themselves on it.

For registration, you have to click on the ‘Online Admission System’ tab available on the home page and then select the programme you wish to enroll for. You are also expected to download the IGNOU Common Prospectus and read all the ‘Rules of the University’ along with your programme details.

After reading all the required documents, click on the ‘New Registration’ button; you will find it in the applicant login area and then fill all the details required for registration.

(Note: Provide YOUR OWN email address and mobile number at the time of registration.)

Choose a username with 8-16 characters, same goes for the password too. Fill the necessary information and then click on the ‘Submit’ button; your username will be sent to you on your email and mobile via SMS.

IGNOU July 2023 Admissions: Documents You Must Have

Before going ahead with the application process, make sure that you are ready with a scanned copy of your recent photograph and your signature, both of which should be less than 100 KB. A scanned copy of your relevant educational qualification, experience certificate and category certificate will also be required; the size of all these three documents must be less than 200 KB.

IGNOU July 2023 Admissions: Fee Payment

Please note that while submitting your registration form, you have to pay a registration fee which is ‘non-refundable’. Along with this, you have to pay the programme fee of the first semester or first year of your course. This fees can be paid by a Credit Card (Master/VISA), a Debit Card (Master/VISA/Rupay) or by net banking.

In case you apply for cancellation of admission within 15 days of application, the programme fee will be refunded after deduction of R. 500; if you cancel admission within 16-90 days of confirmation, refund will be given to you after deducting Rs. 1,000/- and you will not be given any refund if you cancel admission after 90 days have passed since date of admission.

