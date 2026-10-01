IGNOU July 2026 admission: Last date to register extended to October 13 | Check how to apply

IGNOU has given candidates more time to register for its July 2026 admissions. The new last date to apply is October 13, 2026.

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IGNOU registration deadline has been extended. File image

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date to submit fresh admission applications for the July 2026 session. You can apply through the direct link on the university’s official website, ignou.ac.in.

The last date for submission of the online fresh admission form for all notified programs offered through ODL and online modes for the July 2026 session has been extended till 13 October 2026.

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Students who have not yet completed their admission applications can use the additional time to register and submit their forms. The university has advised eligible students to complete the admission process within the revised deadline to avoid missing the opportunity.

The official notice says the extension covers every notified programme apart from semester-based programmes and certificate programmes.

IGNOU July Admission 2026: How to apply

To apply for the July session, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

Click on IGNOU July Admission 2026 registration link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Once done, fill the application form.

Make the payment of application fee and click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee must be paid by credit card, debit card, net banking or UPI. If a cancellation is requested before admission is confirmed, the fee paid will be refunded. If the request comes after confirmation, an amount equal to 15 per cent of the programme fee, capped at Rs 2,000, will be deducted from the fee paid.

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IGNOU July Admission 2026: Documents required

Students should keep the following documents ready while filling out the IGNOU July 2026 admission form:

Recent passport-size photograph

Scanned signature

Valid identity proof

Educational qualification certificates and marksheets

Category certificate, if applicable

PwD certificate, if applicable

Relevant documents required for the selected programme

Thinking of applying for the July 2026 session? Read up on what your programme requires before you submit the form, and double-check that every detail and document in your application is correct.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of IGNOU.