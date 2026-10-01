IGNOU July 2026 admission: Last date to register extended to October 13 | Check how to apply

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date to submit fresh admission applications for the July 2026 session. You can apply through the direct link on the university’s official website, ignou.ac.in.
The last date for submission of the online fresh admission form for all notified programs offered through ODL and online modes for the July 2026 session has been extended till 13 October 2026.
Also Read | NEET to go online: Centre prepares infrastructure strategy for computer-based medical entrance exam
Students who have not yet completed their admission applications can use the additional time to register and submit their forms. The university has advised eligible students to complete the admission process within the revised deadline to avoid missing the opportunity.
The official notice says the extension covers every notified programme apart from semester-based programmes and certificate programmes.
To apply for the July session, candidates can follow the steps given below.
The application fee must be paid by credit card, debit card, net banking or UPI. If a cancellation is requested before admission is confirmed, the fee paid will be refunded. If the request comes after confirmation, an amount equal to 15 per cent of the programme fee, capped at Rs 2,000, will be deducted from the fee paid.
Also Read | CBSE Board Exam 2027 datesheet update: Board likely to announce Class 10, Class 12 timetables soon, check key updates here
Students should keep the following documents ready while filling out the IGNOU July 2026 admission form:
Thinking of applying for the July 2026 session? Read up on what your programme requires before you submit the form, and double-check that every detail and document in your application is correct.
For more related details candidates can check the official website of IGNOU.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.