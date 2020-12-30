The application process for IGNOU July 2020 Admissions will end tomorrow i.e. on 31st December 2020, according to the official timeline. The candidates who are eligible and seeking admission to various programmes offered by IGNOU for its July 2020 session can apply now on the official website of the institute i.e. ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. Also Read - IGNOU July Admission Process Extended, Apply Now At ignou.ac.in

For the convenience of the students, we have also mentioned the process through which the candidates can complete the application process:

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on New User Link in the login window

Step 3: Enter the required details in the registration form

Step 4: Upon successful registration, you can access the application form

Step 5: Enter the details requested in the application form

Step 6: Submit the Application form

Step 7: Make the Application fee payment

Along with July 2020 session admission process, the varsity had also announced extension in the application timelines for the IGNOU Term End Exam 2020. IGNOU TEE 2020 will be held in February 2021 and the application for the same can also be submitted until 31st December 2020.