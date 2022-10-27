IGNOU July Admission 2022: The Indira Gandhi National Open University, IGNOU has extended the July admission 2022 last date. The candidates who are looking for admission must note that they can apply till October 31. IGNOU has extended the application last date for both Undergraduate and Postgraduate courses. “Fresh Admission for PG and UG Programme, both for Online and ODL mode ( except certificate and semester-based Programme) has been extended till 31st October 2022,” reads a notification on the official website.Also Read - IGNOU December TEE 2022 Date Sheet Revised, Check Dates Here

Candidates who are interested in applying for Online or ODL mode of admission can visit the official website of IGNOU admission–ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

IGNOU July Admission 2022: How to apply

Visit the IGNOU official website – ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in

Click on the new registration link (if not already registered) otherwise login

Login using your User name and password

Upon accessing the IGNOU Admission portal, check the application form

Fill in the IGNOU July session 2022 application form

Upload the asked documents and details

Pay the application fee and submit the form

Take a print out for further references

