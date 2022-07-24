IGNOU July Admission 2022: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) offers a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate courses in distance learning and online mode. From July session 2022, the University has started the registration process for various courses. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the UG, Diploma, and other programmes through the official website of IGNOU at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.Also Read - UPSC, SSC, NABARD, Railway Recruitment: List of Top Govt Jobs For Candidates to Apply For This Week
It is to be noted that the last date for submitting the application form is July 31, 2022. Students who have completed Class 12 can apply for Diploma and undergraduate courses. Below is a list of programmes that students can pursue and enhance their skill sets.
Important Dates
- July 2022 Admission Cycle Last Date for Submission of Application: July 31, 2022.
IGNOU July Admission 2022: Check List Of UG, Diploma and Certificate Programmes
- ACISE : Advance Certificate In Information Security
- ACPDM : Advance Certificate In Power Distribution Management
- ACE : Appreciation Course on Environment
- ACPSD : Appreciation Course on Population and Sustainable Development
- APDF : Awareness Programme on Dairy Farming
- BAVTM : Bachelor of Arts (Vocational Studies) Tourism Management
- BAPAH : BACHELOR OF ARTS (HONOURS) PUBLIC ADMINISTRATION
- BAPSH : Bachelor of Arts (Hons) Political Science
- BAPCH : Bachelor of Arts(Hons) Psychology
- CJL : Certificate in Japanese Language
- CIT : Certificate in INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY
- CGL : Certificate in German Language
- CPATHA : Certificate(THEATRE ARTS )
- DTH : Diploma in Theatre Arts
- DTS : Diploma in Toursim Studies
- DUL: Diploma in Urdu Language
- DPVE : Diploma in Value Education
- DWM : Diploma in Watershed Management
- DWED : Diploma in Womens Empowerment and Development
- DVAPFV : Diploma Programme in Value Added Products From Fruits & Veg
- DIRIL: Diploma in Retailing
IGNOU Admission 2022: How To Apply Online?
- Visit the official website of IGNOU at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.
- On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Click here for new registration.”
- Enter the registration details.
- Once registered on the portal, log in again using the system-generated ID and password.
- Now fill the online application form.
- Upload the necessary documents.
- Pay the application fee and Submit the application form.
- Download the application form and take a printout of it for future reference.
IGNOU July Admission 2022: List of Documents You Need to Keep in Handy Before Registration
- Scanned Photograph (less than 100 KB)
- Scanned Signature (less than 100 KB)
- Scanned copy of Age Proof (less than 200 KB)
- Scanned copy of relevant Educational Qualification (less than 200 KB)
- Scanned Copy of Experience Certificate (if any) (less than 200 KB)
- Scanned Copy of Category Certificate, if SC/ST/OBC (less than 200 KB)
- Scanned Copy of BPL Certificate, if Below Poverty Line(less than 200 KB)
IGNOU July Admission 2022: Application Fee can be paid by following methods:
- Credit Card (Master/Visa)
- Debit Card (Master/Visa/Rupay)
- Net Banking
For more details, check the official website of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU).