IGNOU July Admission 2022: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) offers a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate courses in distance learning and online mode. From July session 2022, the University has started the registration process for various courses. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the UG, Diploma, and other programmes through the official website of IGNOU at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

It is to be noted that the last date for submitting the application form is July 31, 2022. Students who have completed Class 12 can apply for Diploma and undergraduate courses. Below is a list of programmes that students can pursue and enhance their skill sets.

Important Dates

July 2022 Admission Cycle Last Date for Submission of Application: July 31, 2022.

IGNOU July Admission 2022: Check List Of UG, Diploma and Certificate Programmes

ACISE : Advance Certificate In Information Security

ACPDM : Advance Certificate In Power Distribution Management

ACE : Appreciation Course on Environment

ACPSD : Appreciation Course on Population and Sustainable Development

APDF : Awareness Programme on Dairy Farming

BAVTM : Bachelor of Arts (Vocational Studies) Tourism Management

BAPAH : BACHELOR OF ARTS (HONOURS) PUBLIC ADMINISTRATION

BAPSH : Bachelor of Arts (Hons) Political Science

BAPCH : Bachelor of Arts(Hons) Psychology

CJL : Certificate in Japanese Language

CIT : Certificate in INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY

CGL : Certificate in German Language

CPATHA : Certificate(THEATRE ARTS )

DTH : Diploma in Theatre Arts

DTS : Diploma in Toursim Studies

DUL: Diploma in Urdu Language

DPVE : Diploma in Value Education

DWM : Diploma in Watershed Management

DWED : Diploma in Womens Empowerment and Development

DVAPFV : Diploma Programme in Value Added Products From Fruits & Veg

DIRIL: Diploma in Retailing

IGNOU Admission 2022: How To Apply Online?

Visit the official website of IGNOU at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Click here for new registration.”

Enter the registration details.

Once registered on the portal, log in again using the system-generated ID and password.

Now fill the online application form.

Upload the necessary documents.

Pay the application fee and Submit the application form.

Download the application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

IGNOU July Admission 2022: List of Documents You Need to Keep in Handy Before Registration

Scanned Photograph (less than 100 KB)

Scanned Signature (less than 100 KB)

Scanned copy of Age Proof (less than 200 KB)

Scanned copy of relevant Educational Qualification (less than 200 KB)

Scanned Copy of Experience Certificate (if any) (less than 200 KB)

Scanned Copy of Category Certificate, if SC/ST/OBC (less than 200 KB)

Scanned Copy of BPL Certificate, if Below Poverty Line(less than 200 KB)

IGNOU July Admission 2022: Application Fee can be paid by following methods:

Credit Card (Master/Visa)

Debit Card (Master/Visa/Rupay)

Net Banking

For more details, check the official website of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU).