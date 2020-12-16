IGNOU admissions 2020: The admission submission process for the Indira Gandhi National Open University, IGNOU July cycle admission has been extended. The candidates can now apply till December 31. Earlier, the last date to submit the form was December 15. Also Read - IGNOU December TEE 2020 Application Dates Extended At ignou.ac.in, Register by 31st December

The candidates who are eligible and interested can apply at ignou.ac.in. Also Read - IGNOU Extends Deadline For Submission of June Term End Exam Forms | Check New Date Here

According to IGNOU, “This extension of the last date shall not apply to certificate and semester-based programmes, that is, MP, MPB, PGDMM, PGDFM, PGDHRM, PGDOM, PGDFMP, DBPOFA, PGDIS, MCA, BCA, and all certificate and awareness programmes of six months duration or less.” Also Read - COVID-19: IGNOU Postpones June 2020 Term-End Exams, New Dates to be Decided Soon

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can apply:

Visit the official website of the University i.e. ignou.ac.in

Click on admissions

Register using credentials

Fill form, make payment

Download, take a print out for further reference.

Once the admission form is submitted online, the students can track the progress of their admission. A message is sent on the mobile number and email ID registered with the system once admission is confirmed.