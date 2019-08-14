IGNOU June 2019 Term End Exam Results: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) announced the results of June 2019 Term End Examination on Wednesday, i.e., August 14, 2019. Candidates who attempted the exam are requested to check the official website of IGNOU, i.e, ignou.ac.in.

The grade cards for BCA/MCA/MP/MPB For BDP/BA/B.COM/B.Sc./ASSO and other programmes can be checked by visiting the website.

Here’s How to Check Your IGNOU TEE Results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website- ignou.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link.

Step 3: A new window will open. Now enter your 9 digit enrolment number.

Step 4: The results will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a print out of the results for future reference.

Notably, IGNOU released the early declaration of TEE 2019 results on July 23, 2019.