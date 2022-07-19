IGNOU June 2022 Term End Examination Datesheet: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the exam schedule for the June Term end examination. As per the date sheet, the examination is scheduled to begin from July 22, 2022. Candidates planning to appear for the exams can check the timing and other instructions from the Univerity’s website — ignou.ac.in. This year, the exams are scheduled to be held in two shifts. The morning session will begin at 10:00 AM and conclude at 1:00 PM. The evening session is slated to begin at 2:00 PM and conclude at 5:00 PM.Also Read - BEL Recruitment 2022: Apply For 150 Posts at bel-india.in| Check Eligibility, Selection Procedure Here

It is to be noted that there can be a possibility of a last-minute change of examination Centre due to the Covid-19 situation or any other reason. In such a condition, the University will take appropriate remedial measures.

Duration of Exams: The duration of each Exam will be as mentioned on the Question Paper.

How to Download IGNOU June 2022 Term End Exam Schedule?

Visit the official website of Indira Gandhi National Open University at ignou.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ Date Sheet for June 2022 Term End Examination.”

The IGNOU June 2022 Term End Examination Datesheet will appear on the screen.

Download the exam schedule and take a printout of it for future reference.

IGNOU Exam 2022: Check Guidelines Here