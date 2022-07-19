IGNOU June 2022 Term End Examination Datesheet: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the exam schedule for the June Term end examination. As per the date sheet, the examination is scheduled to begin from July 22, 2022. Candidates planning to appear for the exams can check the timing and other instructions from the Univerity’s website — ignou.ac.in. This year, the exams are scheduled to be held in two shifts. The morning session will begin at 10:00 AM and conclude at 1:00 PM. The evening session is slated to begin at 2:00 PM and conclude at 5:00 PM.Also Read - BEL Recruitment 2022: Apply For 150 Posts at bel-india.in| Check Eligibility, Selection Procedure Here
It is to be noted that there can be a possibility of a last-minute change of examination Centre due to the Covid-19 situation or any other reason. In such a condition, the University will take appropriate remedial measures.
Duration of Exams: The duration of each Exam will be as mentioned on the Question Paper.
How to Download IGNOU June 2022 Term End Exam Schedule?
- Visit the official website of Indira Gandhi National Open University at ignou.ac.in.
- On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Date Sheet for June 2022 Term End Examination.”
- The IGNOU June 2022 Term End Examination Datesheet will appear on the screen.
- Download the exam schedule and take a printout of it for future reference.
IGNOU Exam 2022: Check Guidelines Here
- To ensure the health and safety of students, guidelines issued by the Government of India for maintaining Social Distancing and other measures pertaining to COVID-19 will strictly be adhered to by all the examination centres.
- Students are also required to adhere to the guidelines and maintain the Social Distancing and hygiene to ensure safety and health of their own, fellow students and staff at the examination centre.
- In view of the prevailing Covid-19 scenario across the country, some students may not get the desired Examination Centre. The University has tried to accommodate such students in a nearby Examination Centre as mentioned in their Hall Ticket.
- Every day, the Examination will be held in two sessions, i.e. Morning Session from 10 AM to 1 PM and the Evening Session from 2 PM to 5 PM. However, the actual duration of each exam will be mentioned on the Question Paper.
- Hall Tickets for the eligible students will be available on the University website soon. Students are advised to visit the University website (www.ignou.ac.in) regularly and download their Hall Ticket and follow the instructions printed on the Hall Ticket.