IGNOU June 2023 TEE Registration Date Extended till THIS Date, Apply at ignou.ac.in

New Delhi: The Indira Gandhi National Open University has extended the registration date for IGNOU June 2023 TEE. The candidates who are preparing for the examination must note that the last date to register for the online examination without late fees is till April 15, 2023. The candidates can apply for the examination thorough the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

The June, 2023 Term-end Examinations of the University is likely to commence from June 1, 2023 and conclude on July 6, 2023 (30 working days).

IGNOU June 2023 TEE: Key Details

It is important to note that the candidates will have to pay ₹200/- per course as examination fees till April 15.

Starting April 16 to April 23, candidates will have to pay ₹200/- per course as exam fees along with ₹500/- as late fees.

After April 26, candidates will have to pay ₹200/- per course with late fees of ₹1100/-.

IGNOU June 2023 TEE: How to register

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which the candidates can register themselves:

Visit the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in. Click on IGNOU June 2023 TEE registration link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates can click on fill application link. Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees. Once done, click on submit. Download the confirmation page for further need.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.