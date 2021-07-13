IGNOU June TEE 2021: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the timetable for IGNOU June Term End Examination, TEE 2021 on July 12. IGNOU Term End Examination (TEE) June 2021 timetable on July 12. The time table has been released for the students of Undergraduate, UG and Postgraduate, PG courses on the University’s official site. Applicants appearing for IGNOU June TEE 2021 can check the datesheet at the official site- ignou.ac.in.Also Read - IGNOU December TEE 2020: IGNOU Extends Re-Evaluation Form Submission Date | Check Details Here

Recently, the IGNOU also released a notification that intermediate exams of the UG, PG courses have been postponed and that now the exams will be held only for final year or final semester students of Masters, Bachelors, Diploma courses. The TEE for June will start from August 3 to September 9, 2021, and the examination will be held in two sessions, i.e. Morning Session from 10 AM to 1 PM and the Evening Session will be held from 2 PM to 5 PM. However, the actual duration of each exam will be mentioned in the Question Paper. While some of the question papers might be an objective type some might be OMR based on the programmes. Also Read - IGNOU Announces December TEE 2020 Result at ignou.ac.in, CHECK Details Here

Candidates appearing for the examination can download their Hall tickets as soon as it released by the University on its website. The University has also issued a notice that in view of the prevailing Covid-19 situation across the country, some students might not get their desired Examination Centre. All candidates appearing for the examinations will have to follow the guidelines issued by the government of India for social distancing and other measures pertaining to COVID-19 at the exam center. Also Read - IGNOU OPENMAT Entrance Test Registration Process Begins, Exam on April 11 | Check Details Here