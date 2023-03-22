Home

IGNOU June TEE 2023 Revised Tentative Datesheet out at ignou.ac.in; Exams From June 1

IGNOU June TEE 2023 Revised Tentative Datesheet: Candidates can download the IGNOU revised June TEE datesheet 2023 by visiting the official website of the University at ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU June TEE 2023 Revised Tentative Datesheet: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), Central University, has released the revised date sheet for the June Term End Examination(TEE) 2023. Candidates can download the IGNOU revised June TEE datesheet 2023 by visiting the official website of the University at ignou.ac.in. Keep in mind that the date sheet is tentative in nature.

“Required number of assignments in the courses must have been submitted by due date wherever applicable as per the provision of your Programme,” IGNOU in an official notification said.

How to Download IGNOU June TEE 2023 Datesheet?

Visit the official website of Indira Gandhi National Open University at ignou.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Revised Tentative Date Sheet for June 2023 TEE likely to be commencing from 1st June 2023.”

You will be directed to a new webpage. A new PDF document will appear on the screen.

The IGNOU datesheet PDF file will get displayed on the screen.

Download the file and keep a hard copy of it.

Download IGNOU June TEE 2023 Datesheet pdf – Direct Link

This year, the IGNOU June TEE 2023 is scheduled to commence from June 1. The Term End Examination will be concluded till July 6, 2023. The examination is slated to be held in two shifts. The morning shift will be conducted from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Meanwhile, the second shift will be held between 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. The candidates are advised to keep visiting the IGNOU website for the latest updates.

