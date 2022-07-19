IGNOU June 2022 Term End Examination Hall Ticket: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the hall ticket for the June Term-end examination today, July 19, 2022. Candidates can download the IGNOU June 2022 Term End Examination Hall Ticket from the official website — ignou.ac.in. This year, the exams are scheduled to be held in two shifts.Also Read - ICF Railway Recruitment 2022: Register For 876 Apprentice Posts Till July 26| Check Stipend, Other Details Here

The morning session will begin at 10:00 AM and conclude at 1:00 PM. The evening session is slated to begin at 2:00 PM and conclude at 5:00 PM. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the direct link and steps to download the hall ticket.

How to Download IGNOU June 2022 Term End Examination Hall Ticket?

Visit the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ Hall Ticket for June 2022 Term End Examination.”

Enter the login credentials such as Enrollment No. and program.

Your IGNOU June TEE Hall Ticket 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the IGNOU June TEE admit card 2022 and take a printout of it for future reference.

For more updates, students are advised to visit the University's website regularly and download their Hall Ticket and follow the instructions printed on the Hall Ticket.