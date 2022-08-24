IGNOU June TEE Result 2022: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has declared the result for the June Term End Examination 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the IGNOU June TEE Result 2022 by visiting the official website of the University at ignou.ac.in. “June 2022 Term End Examination Result Declared,” reads the official website.Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A04 With 50-Megapixel Main Camera Released | Features Inside

As per the reports, IGNOU conducted the June TEE examination between July 22 to September 05, 2022. While Talking to HT Digital, IGGNOU Spokesperson said that the result has been released for only those papers whose examination has been held. For the convenience of the candidates, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to download the scorecard. Also Read - LIVE ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC, Durand Cup 2022: Line-Ups Out, Check Playing XI; Kick-Off at 6:00 PM IST

Direct Link: Download IGNOU June TEE Result 2022

How to Download IGNOU June TEE Result 2022?

Visit the official website of Indira Gandhi National Open University ( IGNOU) at ignou.ac.in.

at On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “June 2022 Term End Examination Result Declared.”

You will be redirected to a new page.

Enter your Enrolment Number and click on submit option.

Your IGNOU June TEE Scorecard 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

In case any student is found to be booked under unfair means, the result of the particular student will be Cancelled. Also Read - Barbados Royals Becomes First CPL Team To Launch Metaverse-ready 3D Avatars