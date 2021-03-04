IGNOU OPENMAT Test 2021: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Thursday opened the online application window for the entrance test of OPENMAT XLIX. As per updates, the IGNOU OPENMAT entrance test for the January 2021 session will be held on April 11. Now candidates can apply for the entrance test of OPENMAT at the official website sedservices.ignou.ac.in/entranceopenmat. The registration process is on till March 20, 2021. Also Read - IGNOU Admission 2020: Last Date to Apply For December TEE EXTENDED | Check Details & Steps to Apply Online Here

Eligibility criteria: Candidates having degree in Graduation, including Chartered Accountancy, Cost Accountancy, Company Secretaryship with 50 per cent marks for students of General category, 45 per cent for reserved category, can apply for IGNOU OPENMAT entrance test.

"Admission to the Management Programme is subject to fulfilling the eligibility criteria and qualifying the entrance test conducted by the University at the examination centres spread all over the country," the IGNOU said in a statement.

Management courses offered by IGNOU: Through its School of Management Studies, the IGNOU offers Master of Business Administration (MBA) and various postgraduate specialisation diplomas including Master of Business Administration (MBA), Post Graduate Diploma in Human Resource Management (PGDHRM), Post Graduate Diploma in Financial Management (PGDFM), Post Graduate Diploma in Operations Management (PGDOM), Post Graduate Diploma in Marketing Management (PGDMM) and Post Graduate Diploma in Financial Markets Practice (PGDFMP).

Candidates must note that those who are seeking admission to PGDHRM, PGDFM, PGDOM, PGDMM and PGDFMP will not be required to take the OPENMAT entrance examination.