IGNOU OPENMAT Result 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the IGNOU OPENMAT XLVII Results 2020 on its official website ignouexams.nta.nic.in. Students are requested to visit the aforementioned website and check their scores. Also Read - NEET Result 2020 Announced: Odisha's Shoyeb Aftab Tops Entrance Exam | HRD Minister Consoles Students, Says 'One Exam Can't Define You'

The entrance exam for OPENMAT XLVII (MBA) 2020 and PhD 2020 was held on September 15, 2020, and October 4, 2020, respectively. Also Read - NEET 2020 Result Announced, Check Toppers' List, AIR, Cut-off Here | Find Direct Link to Download Answer Key

Know here steps to check IGNOU MBA Entrance Result 2020: Also Read - NEET 2020 Result Declared at Official Website nta.ac.in | Know How to Check Scores Online Here

Step 1: Visit the official website ignouexams.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link which says ‘IGNOU MBA Score Card 2020″ OR “IGNOU Ph.D. Score Card 2020’

Step 3: Now, enter all details as asked

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will now be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download it. Take a print-out if needed

Find Direct Links Here

IGNOU MBA Score Card 2020

IGNOU Ph.D. Score Card 2020