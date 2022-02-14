IGNOU Exams 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU Ph.D.) Entrance Examination 2021 for admission to various Ph.D. Courses on February 24, 2022, for the Academic Session 2021-22.Also Read - IBPS PO Interview Admit Card 2022 Out; Here's How to Download

The admit card for the same will soon release on the official website. Meanwhile, NTA has released the advanced information slip for IGNOU Ph.D. candidates. The candidates are required to check and download the same using their Application No. and Date of Birth from the website ignou.nta.ac.in.

The NTA said, "The Candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for Entrance Examination. This is only an Advance Intimation of the Exam City Allotted where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. The Admit Card of Entrance Examination will be issued in due course."

In case of any difficulty in downloading the Admit Card or discrepancy in the details contained in the Admit Card, candidates can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or write to NTA at ignou@nta.ac.in. Candidates are advised to regularly visit NTA website www.nta.ac.in and https://ignou.nta.ac.in for the latest updates regarding the examination