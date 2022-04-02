IGNOU Ph.D. Result 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday declared the IGNOU Ph.D.-2021 Entrance Examination Results. All those who have appeared for the Ph.D. exams can check their result from the official website of NTA i.e. ignou.nta.ac.in. The candidates are required to check and download the same using their Application No, password, and Date of Birth.Also Read - C-DAC Recruitment 2022: Apply For Technical Assistant, Other Posts at cdac.in Before April 17| Details Inside

IGNOU Ph.D. Entrance Test 2022: Step by Step Guide to check the Scorecard

Go to the official website i.e. ignou.nta.ac.in.

Click on the link that reads, “IGNOU PH.D. -2021-2022 Score Card.”

Candidates have two login options.

Either click on the Application Number, Password option, or Application Number, Date of Birth option.

Enter the required credentials.

Your IGNOU PH.D.-2021-2022 Score Card will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

NTA has conducted the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU Ph.D.) 2021 entrance exam on February 24, 2022. The exam was held in 30 cities across the country. The exam was conducted on Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.