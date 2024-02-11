Home

IGNOU Placement Drive 2024: Check Job Positions, Salary, Incentives, Selection Process

Indira Gandhi National Open University Campus Placement Cell Maidan Garhi, New Delhi is conducting the Campus Placement Drive for Globiva on February 23, 2024.

IGNOU Placement Drive 2024: Indira Gandhi National Open University Campus Placement Cell Maidan Garhi, New Delhi is conducting the campus placement drive for Globiva on February 23, 2024. As per the official notice, IGNOU will begin the reporting and registration process from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM. The pre-placement talk will begin at 11:00 AM. For each position, a total of 30 vacancies will approximately be filled. Check job positions, salary, incentives, and selection process.

Name of the Company – GLOBIVA

1. RBL IB [ Customer Support ]

Freshers – 17000 CTC

Experience – 18000 CTC [ 1 Year ]

6 Days Working

2. AMEX Insurance Sales

Fresher – 25000 CTC

Experience – 28000 CTC

Minimum 6 months required.

6 Days Working

Note: Incentives upto 3000

3. AMEX Platinum

Fresher – NOT AVAILABLE

Experience – Upto 45,000 CTC

Minimum 6 months required.

6 Days Working

Note: Incentive upto 4000

Nature of Employment: Permanent

Permanent Salary & Incentives: 1.8 LPA TO 5.0 LPA

1.8 LPA TO 5.0 LPA Work Experience: 0-3 years

0-3 years Academic Qualification : Graduate

: Graduate Age : 18 yrs. to 27 yrs.

: 18 yrs. to 27 yrs. Posting Location : Infotech Centre, 5th, Old Delhi Gurgaon Rd, Dundahera Village, Gurugram, Haryana 122016

: Infotech Centre, 5th, Old Delhi Gurgaon Rd, Dundahera Village, Gurugram, Haryana 122016 Career Path : Sr. Customer support executive, Team Leader

: Sr. Customer support executive, Team Leader Selection Process: Group Discussion, Interview

IGNOU Placement Drive 2024: Check Key Responsibilities

Customer Support

Maintaining a positive, empathetic and professional attitude toward customers at all times.

Responding promptly to customer inquiries.

Communicating with customers through various channels.

Acknowledging and resolving customer complaints.

Knowing our products inside and out so that you can answer questions.

Processing orders, forms, applications, and requests.

Keeping records of customer interactions, transactions, comments and complaints.

Communicating and coordinating with colleagues as necessary.

Providing feedback on the efficiency of the customer service process.

Ensure customer satisfaction and provide professional customer support.

Tele Sales:

Contact potential or existing customers to inform them about a product or service using scripts

Answer questions about products or the company

Ask questions to understand customer requirements and close sales

Direct prospects to the field sales team when needed

Enter and update customer information in the database

Take and process orders in an accurate manner

Handle grievances to preserve the company’s reputation

Go the “extra mile” to meet sales quota and facilitate future sales

Keep records of calls and sales and note useful information.

IGNOU Placement Drive 2024: Check Key Skills Required

In order to appear for the placement drive, a candidate needs to possess good listening skills. Check details below

Candidates who have good communication and interpersonal skills

Should possess good listening skills

Ability to think quickly to make a recommendation or solution to the customer’s problem

Soft skills are important and other attributes like MTI should be taken care of

Basic computer knowledge

Language: Fluent in English and Hindi.

“Applicants reporting after 11.00 AM shall not be allowed to participate in the Placement Drive,” reads the official notice. A brief introductory session (Pre-placement-talk) highlighting company profile, job requirements,

CTC etc. will be conducted before the placement drive. For more details, visit the official website of IGNOU.

