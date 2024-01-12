Home

Education

IGNOU Placement Drive For Insurance Dekho: Check Job Role, Salary, Selection Process

IGNOU Placement Drive For Insurance Dekho: Check Job Role, Salary, Selection Process

Indira Gandhi National Open University Campus Placement Cell Maidan Garhi, New Delhi will conduct a Campus Placement Drive for Insurance Dekho.

IGNOU Placement Drive: Indira Gandhi National Open University Campus Placement Cell Maidan Garhi, New Delhi will conduct a Campus Placement Drive for Insurance Dekho. The placement drive is scheduled to be held on January 16, 2024. A brief introductory session (Pre-placement-talk) highlighting company profile, job requirements,

CTC etc. will be conducted before the placement drive. Selected candidates must stay updated on industry trends, insurance products, and regulatory changes. Check position, nature of employment, key responsibilities, key skills, salary and incentives, work experience, age limit and selection process.

Trending Now

Positions: Health & Life – Insurance Advisors

Health & Life – Insurance Advisors Nature of Employment: Full time

Full time Key Responsibilities : Conduct thorough consultations with clients to understand their insurance

needs and financial goals. Provide expert advice on health and life insurance products tailored to meet individual client requirements. Develop and maintain a pipeline of potential clients through effective

relationship building. Stay updated on industry trends, insurance products, and regulatory changes. Guide clients through the application process, ensuring accurate and timely completion of all required documentation. Collaborate with internal teams to expedite the underwriting process and resolve any issues.

: Conduct thorough consultations with clients to understand their insurance needs and financial goals. Provide expert advice on health and life insurance products tailored to meet individual client requirements. Develop and maintain a pipeline of potential clients through effective relationship building. Stay updated on industry trends, insurance products, and regulatory changes. Guide clients through the application process, ensuring accurate and timely completion of all required documentation. Collaborate with internal teams to expedite the underwriting process and resolve any issues. Key Skills: Able to contribute independently Self Starter. Comfortable working hands-on in a fast-paced startup Environment. Outstanding written and oral communication skills and great team player. Willing to work in a telesales role and earn lucrative incentives.

Able to contribute independently Self Starter. Comfortable working hands-on in a fast-paced startup Environment. Outstanding written and oral communication skills and great team player. Willing to work in a telesales role and earn lucrative incentives. Salary & Incentives Fixed : 3 LPA (Fixed) + Incentives

: 3 LPA (Fixed) + Incentives Work Experience: Freshers and Experienced

Freshers and Experienced Academic Qualification : Graduate and Post Graduate – No backlogs or Exams pending

: Graduate and Post Graduate – No backlogs or Exams pending Age: Minimum – 19 Years Maximum – 28 Years

Minimum – 19 Years Maximum – 28 Years Posting Location : Udyog Vihar, Gurgaon

: Udyog Vihar, Gurgaon Career Path Tele Sales Executive – Senior Tele Sales Executive – Team lead – Assistant Manager

Tele Sales Executive – Senior Tele Sales Executive – Team lead – Assistant Manager Selection Process Group Discussion, Interview – 1. Sales pitch round 2. Culture fitment round

Group Discussion, Interview – 1. Sales pitch round 2. Culture fitment round Applicants reporting after 11.00 AM will not be allowed to participate in the Placement Drive.

“For more information and registration for placement Call between 10:30 AM to 6 PM Email ID on which candidates can send mail: abhay.chauhan@insurancedekho.com Contact persons from Company: 1. Akansha – 8630885707 2. Abhishek – 7307469984 Contact persons from IGNOU. Director (CPC) IGNOU office Phone No. 011-29571114,” IGNOU in an official notice said. For more details, visit the official website of Indira Gandhi National Open University at ignou.ac.in.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.