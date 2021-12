IGNOU Recruitment: Indira Gandhi National Open University(IGNOU) has invited eligible candidates to apply for the various posts including Faculty and Director posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for various posts from the IGNOU’s official website, ignou.ac.in. A total of 45 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. The last date to apply online is till January 5, 2022. Also Read - Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: Apply For Level 1, Level 2 Posts on rrccr.com Before Dec 20 | Check Details Here

IGNOU Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details Also Read - Indian Army TGC Recruitment: Apply For Various Posts on joinindianarmy.nic.in | Application Begins From Dec 6