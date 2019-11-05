IGNOU Term End Examinations 2019: The online application process for Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) term-end examinations (TEE) will close on November 5. Those who are yet to apply, can do so on ignou.ac.in, which is the official website of the IGNOU.

Candidates should remember that the last date to submit the online application form without late fee was October 20. Those who started registering from November 1 until now will have to pay Rs 1,000 as late fee. The application process began on September 5, while the application process with late fees was held between October 21-31; the late fees during this period was Rs 500.

Steps to apply for IGNOU TEE 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official IGNOU website ignou.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Online Examination Form for TEE December 2019’

Step 3: Read the instructions and check the declaration box

Step 4: Click on ‘Proceed to fill Online Examination Form’

Step 5: Enter program code, enrolment number, select payment mode and press ‘Submit’

Step 6: You will receive an acknowledgement slip containing the Control number, course code, date and session of the exam

The Examination Form can also be accessed directly, by clicking on this link.

Hall ticket will be uploaded 10 days prior to the exam on the website from where candidates can download it and appear for the exam. Candidates will have to carry their IGNOU admit cards with them to appear for the exam.